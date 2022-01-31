ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.3 (0.29%)
BR30 18,208 Increased By 290.9 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,366 Increased By 288.6 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 34.7 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB 10-year yield hits six-year high as global tightening pressures BOJ

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields climbed on Monday to their highest since the start of the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy six years ago, as investors pondered whether the central bank will be swayed by policy tightening in the United States and elsewhere.

The 10-year JGB yield rose as high as 0.185% for the first time since Jan. 29, 2016, before closing 0.5 basis point higher at 0.170%. The BOJ's yield curve control policy pegs the benchmark yield in a 25 bp band either side of zero.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.05 point to 150.72, with a trading volume of 22,528 lots.

Yields have risen globally as central banks from Washington, D.C. to Wellington, New Zealand pursue more hawkish paths to policy normalisation amid stubbornly hot inflation, even as the BOJ has reiterated its commitment to ultra-easy monetary conditions.

BOJ's Kuroda says Japan must cooperate with US, Europe on central bank digital currency norms

"There's a part of the market that seems to think that the BOJ won't be able to ignore the change in global (monetary policy) conditions," said Chotaro Morita, head of Japan rates strategy at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The 20-year JGB yield jumped to 0.570% for the first time since Feb. 26, before ending the day 1 basis point higher at 0.560%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.775%, a level not seen since December 2018.

The two-year JGB yield ended flat at minus 0.055% after earlier reaching minus 0.050% for a second straight day, which was also the highest since January 2016.

The five-year yield finished flat at minus 0.020%. It reached a six-year high of minus 0.010% on Thursday.

"While BOJ Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda continues to deny a possible policy change in the near future, the JGB market is becoming nervous," Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan Markets Research at JPMorgan, wrote in a note.

Ahead of an exit of stimulus, the BOJ is likely to shift its yield curve control target from the 10-year to the five-year JGB, he said, noting the rise in the five-year yield towards zero this month.

Bank of Japan United States Japanese government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

JGB 10-year yield hits six-year high as global tightening pressures BOJ

5th wave: Pakistan's positivity ratio, cases continue to stay high

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Development process: WEF praises govt’s ‘vision’ in enthusiastic way

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending

Read more stories