ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.52%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 38.2 (0.81%)
BR30 18,535 Increased By 109.7 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,931 Increased By 256.2 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,000 Increased By 86.2 (0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Starbucks reports higher profits, but Omicron adds costs

AFP 02 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Starbucks reported higher quarterly profits Tuesday, but said an unexpectedly costly hit from the latest Covid-19 wave would lead to further price increases.

The coffee chain scored higher comparable store sales in the United States in the quarter ending January 2, but lower sales internationally, with a big drop in China in the wake of that country's "zero Covid policy."

In its home market, Starbucks experienced "very strong" consumer demand over the holidays, Chief Executive Kevin Johnson told analysts.

But Johnson said Omicron weighed on the US results, leading to staffing shortages in its distribution and transportation network and higher Covid isolation pay for employees who became sick.

Starbucks to nearly double spending with diverse suppliers by 2030

The latest virus wave also exacerbated staff turnover issues, a bigger problem throughout the pandemic, company officials said.

In light of the higher costs, Starbucks plans additional price increases "though the balance of the year," Johnson said.

For the quarter, profits jumped 31.1 percent to $815.9 million on a 19.3 percent rise in revenues to $8.1 billion.

John Culver, the company's chief operating officer, said Starbucks employs analytics in implementing price increases and has not seen "any meaningful impact" to demand following two earlier rounds of price hikes.

Shares fell 1.0 percent to $97.80 in after-hours trading.

China United States Starbucks Omicron Chief Executive Kevin Johnson

Comments

1000 characters

Starbucks reports higher profits, but Omicron adds costs

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories