Martin Dow first company to introduce AI tool ‘MD-AlDer’ in Pakistan

KARACHI: The leading pharmaceutical group Martin Dow has achieved another landmark by introducing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool ‘MD-AIDer’ for classification of diseases in dermatology for the very first time in Pakistan.

The objective is to reach breakthroughs in the healthcare sector by bringing enhancement in diagnosis of diseases through innovation and accuracy.

The exact implementation of this latest innovation ‘MD-AIDer’ adopted by Martin Dow will play a vital role in assisting the doctors and the dermatology specialists to refine their learning in a well-versed manner through this self-learning intelligent tool that will take the entire healthcare sector into a new era of success and transformation.

Fawad Abbasi, Director Business Unit at Martin Dow Ltd, while expressing his views on the achievement of this milestone said, “Being one of the topmost pharmaceutical company Martin Dow strongly believes that by implementing and utilizing the modern methods of technology, the healthcare sector will achieve a phenomenal growth and expansion in the coming years with interminable success and advancement.”

Muhammad Shoaib, Business Unit Head, Martin Dow said “For the very first time in Pakistan, the introduction of ‘MD-AIDer’ tool will revolutionize the entire dermatology field and in turn will witness an everlasting effect on the healthcare industry as it will prove to be an effective tool for classification of diseases.”

Moreover, this new AI tool with an expanded diagnosis capability will also help the doctors in early detection of rapidly deteriorating diseases and the prominent dermatology experts from all over Pakistan will be involved in implementation of the ‘MD-AIDer’ tool in the right spirit. Martin Dow Group has been consistently using its expertise and technical excellence for decades which is well reflected from its new innovations from time to time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022