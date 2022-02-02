ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Martin Dow first company to introduce AI tool ‘MD-AlDer’ in Pakistan

Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The leading pharmaceutical group Martin Dow has achieved another landmark by introducing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool ‘MD-AIDer’ for classification of diseases in dermatology for the very first time in Pakistan.

The objective is to reach breakthroughs in the healthcare sector by bringing enhancement in diagnosis of diseases through innovation and accuracy.

The exact implementation of this latest innovation ‘MD-AIDer’ adopted by Martin Dow will play a vital role in assisting the doctors and the dermatology specialists to refine their learning in a well-versed manner through this self-learning intelligent tool that will take the entire healthcare sector into a new era of success and transformation.

Fawad Abbasi, Director Business Unit at Martin Dow Ltd, while expressing his views on the achievement of this milestone said, “Being one of the topmost pharmaceutical company Martin Dow strongly believes that by implementing and utilizing the modern methods of technology, the healthcare sector will achieve a phenomenal growth and expansion in the coming years with interminable success and advancement.”

Muhammad Shoaib, Business Unit Head, Martin Dow said “For the very first time in Pakistan, the introduction of ‘MD-AIDer’ tool will revolutionize the entire dermatology field and in turn will witness an everlasting effect on the healthcare industry as it will prove to be an effective tool for classification of diseases.”

Moreover, this new AI tool with an expanded diagnosis capability will also help the doctors in early detection of rapidly deteriorating diseases and the prominent dermatology experts from all over Pakistan will be involved in implementation of the ‘MD-AIDer’ tool in the right spirit. Martin Dow Group has been consistently using its expertise and technical excellence for decades which is well reflected from its new innovations from time to time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan pharmaceutical Martin Dow ‘MD AIDer’

Comments

Comments are closed.

Martin Dow first company to introduce AI tool ‘MD-AlDer’ in Pakistan

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories