Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Ghandara Nissan Ltd#             26-01-2022   02-02-2022                                  02-02-2022
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd          27-01-2022   03-02-2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd        02-02-2022   04-02-2022    65%(i)        31-01-2022
Saif Power Ltd                   02-02-2022   04-02-2022    50%(ii)       31-01-2022
Dolmen City REIT                 04-02-2022   06-02-2022    3.70%(ii)     02-02-2022
Hum Network Ltd *                02-02-2022   08-02-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       04-02-2022   08-02-2022    620%(i)       02-02-2022
Octopus Digital Ltd#             02-02-2022   09-02-2022                                  09-02-2022
Dost Steels Ltd#                 03-02-2022   10-02-2022                                  10-02-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           08-02-2022   10-02-2022    17.50%(ii)    04-02-2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd           08-02-2022   10-02-2022    7.5%(i)       04-02-2022
Interloop Ltd                    08-02-2022   10-02-2022    20%(i)        04-02-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                   09-02-2022   11-02-2022    245%(i)       07-02-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd       09-02-2022   11-02-2022    40%(i)        07-02-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd               09-02-2022   11-02-2022    200%(i)       07-02-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd#              09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                  15-02-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd#       09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                  15-02-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                  11-02-2022   15-02-2022    5%(i)         09-02-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd              11-02-2022   15-02-2022    25%(i)        09-02-2022
International Steels Ltd         15-02-2022   17-02-2022    20%(i)        11-02-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd        11-02-2022   18-02-2022    75.9878% R    09-02-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd                16-02-2022   22-02-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd              18-02-2022   24-02-2022    NIL                           24-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd          22-02-2022   28-02-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  10-03-2022   16-03-2022    NIL                           16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd   11-03-2022   17-03-2022    NIL                           17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     19-03-2022   25-03-2022    46.50%(F)     17-03-2022      25-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd#       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                  29-03-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closures for Acquisition of Shares *

