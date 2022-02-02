KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Ghandara Nissan Ltd# 26-01-2022 02-02-2022 02-02-2022
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 27-01-2022 03-02-2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd 02-02-2022 04-02-2022 65%(i) 31-01-2022
Saif Power Ltd 02-02-2022 04-02-2022 50%(ii) 31-01-2022
Dolmen City REIT 04-02-2022 06-02-2022 3.70%(ii) 02-02-2022
Hum Network Ltd * 02-02-2022 08-02-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 04-02-2022 08-02-2022 620%(i) 02-02-2022
Octopus Digital Ltd# 02-02-2022 09-02-2022 09-02-2022
Dost Steels Ltd# 03-02-2022 10-02-2022 10-02-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 17.50%(ii) 04-02-2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 7.5%(i) 04-02-2022
Interloop Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 20%(i) 04-02-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 245%(i) 07-02-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 40%(i) 07-02-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 200%(i) 07-02-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd# 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd# 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 5%(i) 09-02-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 25%(i) 09-02-2022
International Steels Ltd 15-02-2022 17-02-2022 20%(i) 11-02-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd 11-02-2022 18-02-2022 75.9878% R 09-02-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd 16-02-2022 22-02-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-02-2022 24-02-2022 NIL 24-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50%(F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd# 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closures for Acquisition of Shares *
