KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Ghandara Nissan Ltd# 26-01-2022 02-02-2022 02-02-2022 (KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 27-01-2022 03-02-2022 The Hub Power Company Ltd 02-02-2022 04-02-2022 65%(i) 31-01-2022 Saif Power Ltd 02-02-2022 04-02-2022 50%(ii) 31-01-2022 Dolmen City REIT 04-02-2022 06-02-2022 3.70%(ii) 02-02-2022 Hum Network Ltd * 02-02-2022 08-02-2022 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 04-02-2022 08-02-2022 620%(i) 02-02-2022 Octopus Digital Ltd# 02-02-2022 09-02-2022 09-02-2022 Dost Steels Ltd# 03-02-2022 10-02-2022 10-02-2022 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 17.50%(ii) 04-02-2022 Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 7.5%(i) 04-02-2022 Interloop Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 20%(i) 04-02-2022 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 245%(i) 07-02-2022 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 40%(i) 07-02-2022 I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 200%(i) 07-02-2022 Samin Textiles Ltd# 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd# 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 5%(i) 09-02-2022 Pakistan Cables Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 25%(i) 09-02-2022 International Steels Ltd 15-02-2022 17-02-2022 20%(i) 11-02-2022 Flying Cement Company Ltd 11-02-2022 18-02-2022 75.9878% R 09-02-2022 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16-02-2022 22-02-2022 Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-02-2022 24-02-2022 NIL 24-02-2022 (SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50%(F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd# 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closures for Acquisition of Shares *

