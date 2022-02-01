ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.68%)
ASC 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.29%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.55%)
AVN 112.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.42%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGGL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (8.43%)
GGL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.33%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.19%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TPL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (12.47%)
TPLP 31.01 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (13.59%)
TREET 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.35%)
TRG 88.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.15%)
WAVES 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,697 Increased By 61.1 (1.32%)
BR30 18,512 Increased By 152.7 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,672 Increased By 297 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,927 Increased By 97.2 (0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
UN agency says gaps in Belarus flight rerouting probe

AFP 01 Feb, 2022

MONTREAL: The UN aviation agency on Monday extended its investigation into a bomb warning aboard a Ryanair flight last May, citing gaps and inconsistencies in Belarus's account of its rerouting of the aircraft.

The flight from Greece to Lithuania on May 23, 2021 was forced to land in Minsk, where Belarusian authorities arrested two passengers, journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner Sofia Sapega.

After reviewing a report on the International Civil Aviation Organization's fact-finding investigation of the incident, the agency's 36-member board "requested the ICAO investigation team to continue its work."

In a statement, the Montreal-based agency said the ICAO Council "expressed concern at the gaps in information provided by Belarus and the inconsistences contained in the evidence available at the time of the investigation in relation to crucial aspects of the factual reconstruction of the events."

It also pointed to "newly emerging information relating to the FR4978 events and timeline," but provided no details.

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

A source with knowledge of the investigation told AFP the information was provided by Poland, "which was able to question the air traffic controler in charge that day and has since fled the country."

"He claimed a member of the Belarusian secret service had been in the control tower since the morning," said the same source.

The report, which AFP has viewed, found the bomb warning was "deliberately false."

Belarus authorities, including President Alexander Lukashenko, have maintained that the plane was diverted to Minsk because of the threat of a bomb on board.

The ICAO report confirmed that searches of the plane upon departure and arrival did not produce a bomb, and said therefore "it is considered that the bomb threat was deliberately false."

However, the investigation "was unable to attribute the commission of this act of unlawful interference to any individual or state," the report said.

The report, which breaks down the day in question minute by minute, does show Belarus concealing information crucial to the investigation.

The US Justice Department earlier this month named two Belarusian officials accused of organizing the plot in an unprecedented judicial move coming just as tensions rise between the United States and Belarus ally Russia.

The United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union in June slapped economic sanctions on the country and individual sanctions on Lukashenko over the ordeal.

