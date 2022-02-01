Tarin meets The Netherlands envoy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Wouter Plomp, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands accompanied by Hein Schumacher, Global CEO, Royal Frieslandcampina of Netherlands at the Finance Division on Monday, said a press release.

Roel Van Neerbos, President and CEO of Food & Beverages, Royal Frieslandcampina, Ali Ahmed Khan, MD, Frieslandcampina Engo Pakistan Limited and senior officers of Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, the finance minister highlighted government’s policies and initiatives to provide conducive environment to the investors and businessmen and steps for ease of doing business to both domestic and foreign investors.

Hein Schumacher, Global CEO appreciated the intention and practical steps taken by the government to facilitate businessmen and investors and providing favourable environment for encouraging foreign investment in Pakistan and especially supporting foreign investors in the dairy industry of Pakistan.

He further discussed some proposals for the proliferation of dairy industry in Pakistan and sought support of the government in this regard.

