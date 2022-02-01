ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Tarin meets The Netherlands envoy

Press Release 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Wouter Plomp, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands accompanied by Hein Schumacher, Global CEO, Royal Frieslandcampina of Netherlands at the Finance Division on Monday, said a press release.

Roel Van Neerbos, President and CEO of Food & Beverages, Royal Frieslandcampina, Ali Ahmed Khan, MD, Frieslandcampina Engo Pakistan Limited and senior officers of Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, the finance minister highlighted government’s policies and initiatives to provide conducive environment to the investors and businessmen and steps for ease of doing business to both domestic and foreign investors.

Hein Schumacher, Global CEO appreciated the intention and practical steps taken by the government to facilitate businessmen and investors and providing favourable environment for encouraging foreign investment in Pakistan and especially supporting foreign investors in the dairy industry of Pakistan.

He further discussed some proposals for the proliferation of dairy industry in Pakistan and sought support of the government in this regard.

Finance Division foreign investors Shaukat Tarin dairy industry Wouter Plomp

