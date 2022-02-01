Wasa inaugurates ‘Drain Rehabilitation Project’

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore inaugurated Rs. 75 million ‘Chungi Amr Indus Shanghai Drain Rehabilitation Project’ on Monday.

Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, political and social figures and senior officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

As per the details shared by the Wasa, the rainwater drain has been connected to the WASA sewerage system. The project was launched by Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar three months ago.

Commenting on the project, Wasa Deputy Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed said that a 2-km long pressurized sewer pipe was laid to connect the drain to the main sewerage system. “With the completion of this project, the long-standing problem of the residents of the area has been resolved; the rehabilitation of the Shanghai Drain will end the accumulation of water along the Shanghai Drain,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022