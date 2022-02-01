‘Genuine issues’ facing industrialists must be resolved, governor tells MD SSGC

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company’s Managing Director Imran Maniar called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor’s House on Monday.

SAPM Mahmood Moulvi, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Halim Adil Shaikh, MNA Jay Parkash and Advisor to Governor Ali Jonejo were also present.

Governor Sindh stressed the need to ensure resolution of genuine issues of industrialists on top priority basis. He also directed to extend maximum possible support and cooperation in continuing industrial production without interruption.

Governor Sindh further directed practical functioning of ‘Working Group’ to discuss, analyse and suggest measures for resolution of gas related issues with mutual consent.

“The Working Group shall suggest measures to resolve such issues on regular and permanent basis,” he added.