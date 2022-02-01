KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 31, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,374.68 High: 45,462.62 Low: 45,077.91 Net Change: 296.77 Volume (000): 91,945 Value (000): 5,396,277 Makt Cap (000) 1,873,257,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,507.28 NET CH. (+) 13.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,722.73 NET CH. (+) 38.63 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,188.92 NET CH. (+) 62.60 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,160.50 NET CH. (+) 15.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,899.23 NET CH. (+) 28.97 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,850.09 NET CH. (+) 45.84 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-January-2022 ====================================

