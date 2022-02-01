Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 31, 2022). ==================================== BR...
01 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 31, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,374.68
High: 45,462.62
Low: 45,077.91
Net Change: 296.77
Volume (000): 91,945
Value (000): 5,396,277
Makt Cap (000) 1,873,257,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,507.28
NET CH. (+) 13.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,722.73
NET CH. (+) 38.63
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,188.92
NET CH. (+) 62.60
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,160.50
NET CH. (+) 15.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,899.23
NET CH. (+) 28.97
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,850.09
NET CH. (+) 45.84
------------------------------------
As on: 31-January-2022
====================================
