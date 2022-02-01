KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd # 24-Jan-22 31-Jan-22 24-Jan-22 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 29-Jan-22 31-Jan-22 Ghandara Nissan Ltd # 26-Jan-22 2-Feb-22 2-Feb-22 (KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 27-Jan-22 3-Feb-22 Saif Power Ltd 2-Feb-22 4-Feb-22 50% (ii) 31-Jan-22 The Hub Power Company Ltd 2-Feb-22 4-Feb-22 65% (i) 31-Jan-22 Dolmen City REIT 4-Feb-22 6-Feb-22 3.70% (ii) 2-Feb-22 Hum Network Ltd * 2-Feb-22 8-Feb-22 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 4-Feb-22 8-Feb-22 620% (i) 2-Feb-22 Octopus Digital Ltd # 2-Feb-22 9-Feb-22 9-Feb-22 Dost Steels Ltd # 3-Feb-22 10-Feb-22 10-Feb-22 Interloop Ltd 8-Feb-22 10-Feb-22 20% (i) 4-Feb-22 Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 8-Feb-22 10-Feb-22 7.5% (i) 4-Feb-22 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 9-Feb-22 11-Feb-22 40% (i) 7-Feb-22 I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 9-Feb-22 11-Feb-22 200% (i) 7-Feb-22 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 9-Feb-22 11-Feb-22 245% (i) 7-Feb-22 Samin Textiles Ltd # 9-Feb-22 15-Feb-22 15-Feb-22 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd # 9-Feb-22 15-Feb-22 15-Feb-22 Pakistan Cables Ltd 11-Feb-22 15-Feb-22 25% (i) 9-Feb-22 Flying Cement Company Ltd 11-Feb-22 18-Feb-22 75.9878% R 9-Feb-22 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16-Feb-22 22-Feb-22 Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 NIL 24-Feb-22 Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

