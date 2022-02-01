KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd # 24-Jan-22 31-Jan-22 24-Jan-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 29-Jan-22 31-Jan-22
Ghandara Nissan Ltd # 26-Jan-22 2-Feb-22 2-Feb-22
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 27-Jan-22 3-Feb-22
Saif Power Ltd 2-Feb-22 4-Feb-22 50% (ii) 31-Jan-22
The Hub Power Company Ltd 2-Feb-22 4-Feb-22 65% (i) 31-Jan-22
Dolmen City REIT 4-Feb-22 6-Feb-22 3.70% (ii) 2-Feb-22
Hum Network Ltd * 2-Feb-22 8-Feb-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 4-Feb-22 8-Feb-22 620% (i) 2-Feb-22
Octopus Digital Ltd # 2-Feb-22 9-Feb-22 9-Feb-22
Dost Steels Ltd # 3-Feb-22 10-Feb-22 10-Feb-22
Interloop Ltd 8-Feb-22 10-Feb-22 20% (i) 4-Feb-22
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 8-Feb-22 10-Feb-22 7.5% (i) 4-Feb-22
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 9-Feb-22 11-Feb-22 40% (i) 7-Feb-22
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 9-Feb-22 11-Feb-22 200% (i) 7-Feb-22
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 9-Feb-22 11-Feb-22 245% (i) 7-Feb-22
Samin Textiles Ltd # 9-Feb-22 15-Feb-22 15-Feb-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd # 9-Feb-22 15-Feb-22 15-Feb-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd 11-Feb-22 15-Feb-22 25% (i) 9-Feb-22
Flying Cement Company Ltd 11-Feb-22 18-Feb-22 75.9878% R 9-Feb-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-Feb-22 22-Feb-22
Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 NIL 24-Feb-22
Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
