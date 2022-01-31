There’s alarming surge in Covid-19 cases in KP

PESHAWAR: Corona cases are constantly growing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 1647 new cases reported from the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With 1647 new cases, the number of total active Corona cases has climbed to 10,737 in the province. Two more persons have also been died during the period reaching toll of death from disease to 5998.

As many as 12,448 new tests were conducted in the province, out of which 1647 proved positive for Corona virus. During the same period as many as 892 patients have also been recovered from the disease.

According to the spokesman of the major hospitals, 87 Corona patients were under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) with 32 and 55 patients in both hospitals respectively. KTH which has 122 beds for Corona patients has 32 patients infected with corona. The hospital has sanctioned where 04 patients of Corona were under treatment in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on ventilators. 13 patients infected with Corona were undergoing treatment at HDU. He said the hospital has 31 beds for patients with Lower Oxygen and currently whereas 15 patients are undergoing treatment on them.

In the last 24 hours, 6 corona patients have been admitted to the hospital were out the total allocated beds 90 were vacant. On the other hand, the number of corona virus patients in LRH has reached 55.

