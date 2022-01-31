ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Pakistan

NTU launches ‘Pakistan Textile Portal’

Press Release 31 Jan, 2022

FAISALABAD: National Textile University (NTU) has launched the first ever “Pakistan Textile Portal” to facilitate textile sector.

Inaugurating this portal in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), in a simple ceremony, President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh underlined the importance of the textile sector in the national economy and said that Faisalabad is the iconic representation of the textile sector.

“We have the privilege to contribute 46 percent share in total textile export of Pakistan,” he said and added that this portal would have all types of textile related information and play a major role in achieving the ambitious export targets. He further said that industrialists and businessmen related to the textile sector must switch over from traditional textile to technical textile and in this connection NTU could also extend its services.

Briefing about the “Pakistan Textile Portal” Dr Hafsa Jamsheed said that its registration is totally free and particularly the SME sector could showcase their products by uploading detailed information about their quality brands with their capacity of manufacturing. She said that repeated awareness sessions could be arranged to popularise this portal and convince exporters to avail this free facility.

She said that other related organisations could also be encouraged to arrange awareness sessions while its scope would be expanded gradually up to Pakistan and then throughout the world. She said that the information provided on this portal could also be translated into multiple languages to ensure its acceptability in different regions and countries. She said that this portal could also be utilised for B2B and B2C negotiations and transactions.

Later a presentation was given to open an account on this portal. The meeting was also attended by Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Khurram Shahzad, Malik Abdul Jabbar, Sanaullah Niazi. Dr M Asif and Dr Muzammil Hussain in addition to the students of the NTU.

