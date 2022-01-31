‘Gas outage causes adverse effects on economy’

KARACHI: Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that prolonged gas outage to industries in Sindh is having adverse effects on the economy and as a result, unemployment and poverty are on the rise. This he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo while expressing concern over prolonged gas shutdown to industries said that Karachi industries are facing gas shutdown from November 21, 2021. Industries are suffering due to poor policies of the federal government.

He added, ‘ The gas cut has affected the employment of thousands of people. Domestic consumers also suffer. Gas is also not available during cooking in many areas. The federal government has been creating troubles for both industrial and domestic consumers. Protests by industrialists against gas cut-off are justified‘. He said that Sindh government stood by the side of industrialists. His doors are always open to industrialists.

It is better for the federal government to do something other than harping the same tune. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that all the federal ministers and spokespersons are responsible for lying. He demanded of the federal government to start supply of gas to the industries of Sindh so that the wheel of industries would continue to run.