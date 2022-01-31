ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Business & Finance

‘Gas outage causes adverse effects on economy’

KARACHI: Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that...
PPI 31 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that prolonged gas outage to industries in Sindh is having adverse effects on the economy and as a result, unemployment and poverty are on the rise. This he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo while expressing concern over prolonged gas shutdown to industries said that Karachi industries are facing gas shutdown from November 21, 2021. Industries are suffering due to poor policies of the federal government.

He added, ‘ The gas cut has affected the employment of thousands of people. Domestic consumers also suffer. Gas is also not available during cooking in many areas. The federal government has been creating troubles for both industrial and domestic consumers. Protests by industrialists against gas cut-off are justified‘. He said that Sindh government stood by the side of industrialists. His doors are always open to industrialists.

It is better for the federal government to do something other than harping the same tune. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that all the federal ministers and spokespersons are responsible for lying. He demanded of the federal government to start supply of gas to the industries of Sindh so that the wheel of industries would continue to run.

