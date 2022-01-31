ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Saudi shares hover near multi-year highs; Qatar falls

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Sunday, with the Saudi index hovering near a 15-year high amid rising oil prices as geopolitical turmoil exacerbated concerns over tight energy supply.

Brent futures rose 69 cents to settle at $90.03 a barrel, after hitting $91.70, the highest level since October 2014.

Crude prices drew support from concerns over a possible military conflict in Ukraine that could disrupt energy markets, especially natural gas supply to Europe.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp rising 1.5% and oil giant Saudi Aramco closing 0.7% higher.

The kingdom’s energy index was up 0.6%.

Separately, Saudi Arabian digital security firm Elm, owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, is set to raise 3.07 billion riyals ($818.27 million) after pricing its initial public offering at the top of its indicative price range.

The country’s bourse operator Tadawul said in December it had 50 applications from companies for IPOs this year and is considering whether to allow blank-cheque companies, known as SPACs, to list.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.1%, hit by a 1.8% fall in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan following a decline in its annual profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.4%, extending losses for a fourth session, pressured by a 3.2% fall in Talaat Mostafa Holding.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.7% to 12,259

QATAR eased 0.1% to 12,495

EGYPT lost 0.4% to 11,457

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,807

OMAN fell 0.5% to 4,152

KUWAIT added 0.1% to 8,001.

Saudi shares Gulf Qatar falls Saudi index hovering

