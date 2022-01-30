Covid-19: Active cases cross 100,000 mark

ISLAMABAD: The country’s active Covid-19 cases crossed 100,000 mark for the first time since July 1, 2020 on Saturday when the country recorded 7,963 new cases.

According to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 7,963 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours after 70,389 tests were taken.

“The active case count stood at 104,095”, it added. The country recorded a positivity rate of 11.31 percent. This is the third consecutive day of Pakistan recording a positivity ratio above 11 percent.

Meanwhile, 27 deaths due to Covid-19 pushed the death toll to 29,219, said the NCOC data.

With the detection of new cases, the total number of positive cases has jumped to 1.41 million, said the NCOC.

The NCOC counted 1,276,719 total recoveries. However, 1,375 other patients are under critical care.

The NCOC has already extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant.

The NCOC had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector have also been imposed till February 15 to contain further spread of the pandemic.

