ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

All sectors of economy equally important: CS Punjab

Recorder Report 30 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The business community will not face any problem regarding the access to all the institutions of the Punjab government. The government does not give priority to one sector over another. All sectors of economy are equally important and necessary for each other.

These views were expressed by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal while addressing a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday.

President LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir delivered the welcome address while Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, Secretary Industries Punjab Wasif Khurshid, Secretary Food Ali Sarfraz Hussain, Secretary Excise and Taxation Waqas Ali Mehmood, Secretary Environment Protection Department Syed Mubashir Hussain, Special Secretary Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Mujtaba Karamat, Commissioner Lahore Captain Muhammad Usman (retd), LCCI former Presidents Sohail Lashari, Tahir Javed Malik, Almas Haider, former Senior Vice Presidents Amjad Ali Java, Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice Presidents Kashif Anwar, Zeeshan Khalil, Mian Zahid Javed, Executive Committee members of the Lahore Chamber also addressed the gathering.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal said that there should be no disquietude between the government and the business community. The vision of the present government is to create facilities for the business community, he said, adding that the government values all those business people who invest in this country, create jobs and contribute to the betterment of the country’s economy. They play their role in the development of the country, all these people are very important to us.

He said that it was the duty of the government and administration to provide business environment to the business community, to improve the economy, to take the country forward, to increase the growth rate, to increase industrialization and to generate employment opportunities. The government will help you all in this. We have to move the country forward by supporting each other, he said.

He further said that due to COVID-19, in the last two years we have all faced many difficulties in which issues like inflation, employment are at the forefront which we are all enduring. Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself working for the ease of doing business. He said all the laws that are heavy for all of you are also for you. We are now moving towards a compliance system in which you all have to enforce the law and it is the responsibility of the state to oversee this process.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Chamber President Mian Nauman Kabir said that bureaucracy should play its full role in solving the problems facing the business community. He said that we want to set up a Joint High Powered Committee for the development of Lahore city, consisting of four representatives from the private sector nominated by the Lahore Chamber besides the Home, Health, Finance, Environment and Excise and Taxation it will include representatives of relevant government departments. He said that Lahore Chamber should be represented in the relevant management committees for timely issues related to management and for the timely solution of the problems. The Model Market project under the administration of Commissioner Lahore is being worked on.

He said that the LDA charges 20% of the commercial value as per DC rate for conversion of land used by the existing industry which is very high and this fee is an impediment to the growth of the industry. In addition, Existing Industrial Units should be regularized without any charges. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce had set up a committee on the issue of property tax, but the issue is still pending and no significant progress has been made.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government LCCI business community Kamran Ali Afzal

Comments

Comments are closed.

All sectors of economy equally important: CS Punjab

RD on EVs, other vehicles raised to 50pc

Poverty alleviation: PM reiterates his fondness for ‘Chinese model’

No natural gas/RLNG for over 100 days: Value-added textile export industries decry govt’s ‘silence’

Removal of rock barriers: Wapda plans to shut down two Tarbela tunnels for 85 days

Goldman Sachs expecting five FED rate hikes this year

Army chief visits Turbat

SC issues detailed verdict in Justice Faez Isa case ‘No one is above the law and…’

PDFL urges NPPMCL to avert default status

Sri Lanka seizes beetroot shipment from Pakistan

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

Read more stories