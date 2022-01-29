ANP leader Shah Khalid, cousin shot dead in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Unidentified assailants shot dead Awami National Party (ANP) leader Shah Khalid and his cousin Samiul Haq in Yousafabad area of Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday. Both Shah Khalid and Samiullah died on the spot after their car was targeted by the gunmen whereas the police said it had launched a hunt for the attackers, who managed to flee after the incident.

Later, Khalid Shah’s body was shifted to District Hospital, Khar for the postmortem. It is reminded here that last year Khalid had survived an attempt on his life while his father was killed in a gun attack.