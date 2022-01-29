KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 18/01/2022 28/01/2022 20% (F) 14/01/2022 28/01/2022
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 100% (F) 19/01/2022 28/01/2022
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 NIL 28/01/2022
Imperial Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 NIL 28/01/2022
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 50% (F) 19/01/2022 27/01/2022
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 NIL 28/01/2022
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 10% (F) 19/01/2022 28/01/2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 NIL 28/01/2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 22/01/2022 28/01/2022 10% B 20/01/2022 28/01/2022
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd 21/01/2022 29/01/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 30/01/2022 30% (F) 19/01/2022 27/01/2022
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 30/01/2022 50% (F) 19/01/2022 27/01/2022
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd # 24/01/2022 31/01/2022 24/01/2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 29/01/2022 31/01/2022
Ghandara Nissan Ltd # 26/01/2022 02/02/2022 02/02/2022
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 27/01/2022 03/02/2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd. 02/02/2022 04/02/2022 65% (i) 31/01/2022
S aif Power Ltd 02/02/2022 04/02/2022 50% (ii) 31/01/2022
Dolmen City REIT 04/02/2022 06/02/2022 3.70% (ii) 02/02/2022
Hum Network Ltd * 02/02/2022 08/02/2022
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd 04/02/2022 08/02/2022 620% (i) 02/02/2022
Octopus Digital Ltd # 02/02/2022 09/02/2022 09/02/2022
Dost Steels Ltd # 03/02/2022 10/02/2022 10/02/2022
Interloop Ltd 08/02/2022 10/02/2022 20% (i) 04/02/2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd. 09/02/2022 11/02/2022 40% (i) 07/02/2022
I.C .I Pakistan Ltd 09/02/2022 11/02/2022 200% (i) 07/02/2022
Samin Textiles Ltd # 09/02/2022 15/02/2022 15/02/2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd # 09/02/2022 15/02/2022 15/02/2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd 11/02/2022 18/02/2022 75.9878% R 09/02/2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd 16/02/2022 22/02/2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 17/02/2022 23/02/2022 7.5% (i) 15/02/2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd 18/02/2022 24/02/2022 NIL 24/02/2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10/03/2022 16/03/2022 NIL 16/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11/03/2022 17/03/2022 NIL 17/03/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19/03/2022 29/03/2022 29/03/2022
Chenab Ltd 28/01/2022
Agro Allianz Ltd NIL 03/02/2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
