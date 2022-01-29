ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 29 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd              18/01/2022   28/01/2022   20% (F)      14/01/2022       28/01/2022
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd               21/01/2022   28/01/2022   100% (F)     19/01/2022       28/01/2022
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd          21/01/2022   28/01/2022   NIL                           28/01/2022
Imperial Ltd                      21/01/2022   28/01/2022   NIL                           28/01/2022
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd           21/01/2022   28/01/2022   50% (F)      19/01/2022       27/01/2022
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd        21/01/2022   28/01/2022   NIL                           28/01/2022
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd        21/01/2022   28/01/2022   10% (F)      19/01/2022       28/01/2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd           21/01/2022   28/01/2022   NIL                           28/01/2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd            22/01/2022   28/01/2022   10% B        20/01/2022       28/01/2022
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd         21/01/2022   29/01/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd         21/01/2022   30/01/2022   30% (F)      19/01/2022       27/01/2022
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd           21/01/2022   30/01/2022   50% (F)      19/01/2022       27/01/2022
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd #        24/01/2022   31/01/2022                                 24/01/2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan      29/01/2022   31/01/2022
Ghandara Nissan Ltd #             26/01/2022   02/02/2022                                 02/02/2022
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd           27/01/2022   03/02/2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd.        02/02/2022   04/02/2022   65% (i)      31/01/2022
S aif Power Ltd                   02/02/2022   04/02/2022   50% (ii)     31/01/2022
Dolmen City REIT                  04/02/2022   06/02/2022   3.70% (ii)   02/02/2022
Hum Network Ltd *                 02/02/2022   08/02/2022
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd                       04/02/2022   08/02/2022   620% (i)     02/02/2022
Octopus Digital Ltd #             02/02/2022   09/02/2022                                 09/02/2022
Dost Steels Ltd #                 03/02/2022   10/02/2022                                 10/02/2022
Interloop Ltd                     08/02/2022   10/02/2022   20% (i)      04/02/2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd.       09/02/2022   11/02/2022   40% (i)      07/02/2022
I.C .I Pakistan Ltd               09/02/2022   11/02/2022   200% (i)     07/02/2022
Samin Textiles Ltd #              09/02/2022   15/02/2022                                 15/02/2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd #       09/02/2022   15/02/2022                                 15/02/2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd         11/02/2022   18/02/2022   75.9878% R   09/02/2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd                 16/02/2022   22/02/2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd            17/02/2022   23/02/2022   7.5% (i)     15/02/2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18/02/2022   24/02/2022   NIL                           24/02/2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10/03/2022   16/03/2022   NIL                           16/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11/03/2022   17/03/2022   NIL                           17/03/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19/03/2022   29/03/2022                                 29/03/2022
Chenab Ltd                                                                                28/01/2022
Chenab Ltd                                                                                28/01/2022
Agro Allianz Ltd                                            NIL                           03/02/2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

