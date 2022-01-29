KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 18/01/2022 28/01/2022 20% (F) 14/01/2022 28/01/2022 JDW Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 100% (F) 19/01/2022 28/01/2022 Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 NIL 28/01/2022 Imperial Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 NIL 28/01/2022 Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 50% (F) 19/01/2022 27/01/2022 Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 NIL 28/01/2022 Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 10% (F) 19/01/2022 28/01/2022 Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 28/01/2022 NIL 28/01/2022 Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 22/01/2022 28/01/2022 10% B 20/01/2022 28/01/2022 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd 21/01/2022 29/01/2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 30/01/2022 30% (F) 19/01/2022 27/01/2022 Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2022 30/01/2022 50% (F) 19/01/2022 27/01/2022 Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd # 24/01/2022 31/01/2022 24/01/2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 29/01/2022 31/01/2022 Ghandara Nissan Ltd # 26/01/2022 02/02/2022 02/02/2022 (KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 27/01/2022 03/02/2022 The Hub Power Company Ltd. 02/02/2022 04/02/2022 65% (i) 31/01/2022 S aif Power Ltd 02/02/2022 04/02/2022 50% (ii) 31/01/2022 Dolmen City REIT 04/02/2022 06/02/2022 3.70% (ii) 02/02/2022 Hum Network Ltd * 02/02/2022 08/02/2022 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 04/02/2022 08/02/2022 620% (i) 02/02/2022 Octopus Digital Ltd # 02/02/2022 09/02/2022 09/02/2022 Dost Steels Ltd # 03/02/2022 10/02/2022 10/02/2022 Interloop Ltd 08/02/2022 10/02/2022 20% (i) 04/02/2022 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd. 09/02/2022 11/02/2022 40% (i) 07/02/2022 I.C .I Pakistan Ltd 09/02/2022 11/02/2022 200% (i) 07/02/2022 Samin Textiles Ltd # 09/02/2022 15/02/2022 15/02/2022 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd # 09/02/2022 15/02/2022 15/02/2022 Flying Cement Company Ltd 11/02/2022 18/02/2022 75.9878% R 09/02/2022 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16/02/2022 22/02/2022 Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 17/02/2022 23/02/2022 7.5% (i) 15/02/2022 Clover Pakistan Ltd 18/02/2022 24/02/2022 NIL 24/02/2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10/03/2022 16/03/2022 NIL 16/03/2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11/03/2022 17/03/2022 NIL 17/03/2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19/03/2022 29/03/2022 29/03/2022 Chenab Ltd 28/01/2022 Chenab Ltd 28/01/2022 Agro Allianz Ltd NIL 03/02/2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

