Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (January 28, 2022). currency excha ========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/Mt) 177.70 178.20 DKK 26.13 26.23 SAUDIA RIYAL 47.00 47.50 NOK 19.41 19.51 UAE DIRHAM 49.00 49.60 SEK 18.53 19.63 EURO 196.50 198.50 AUD $ 123.50 125.00 UK POUND 236.50 239.00 CAD $ 138.00 140.00 JAPANI YEN 1.50720 1.52720 INDIAN RUPEE 2.15 2.35 CHF 188.13 189.13 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.50 AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.50 1.90 =========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
