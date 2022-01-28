Fake bank accounts case: NAB gets 14-day physical remand of ex-municipal commissioner, two others

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Thursday granted a 14-day physical remand of former municipal commissioner Korangi Masroor Memon and two others to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a fake bank accounts case.

The NAB officials produced accused Memon, accounts officer Vakash, and audit officer Dharamveer before Accountability Court-1 judge Muhammad Bashir for obtaining their physical remand.

The anti-graft body had arrested the three accused from Karachi few days ago. Sohail Arif, NAB prosecutor told the court that the accused have committed corruption in the name of procurement of petrol and other matters for Korangi Municipal Corporation.

The prosecutor said that gold, jewellery, two motorbikes, Rs 49.9 million cash, and prize bonds of worth Rs 42 million have been recovered from the possession of the accused. He requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused to the NAB to conduct further investigation from them.

The defence counsel, while objecting to the NAB’s request, said that the accused appeared before the NAB after receiving call-up notices. There was no need of arrest of accused as they were cooperating with the NAB, he said.

He further told the court that the accused Memon is suffering from heart problem; therefore, only three-day physical remand of the accused be granted to the NAB. The counsel said that the accused Vakash is also ill.

He requested the court to permit provision of homemade food to Vakash. The judge said that the accused is belonging to Karachi then how can homemade food be provided to him. Arrangements have been made for provision of homemade food to the accused in Islamabad, the defence counsel replied.

The court after hearing arguments of both the parties reserved its judgment for some time. Later, while announcing its reserved judgment, the AC approved NAB’s request and give 14-day physical remand of the accused as well as ordered the bureau to produce them on February 10.

