ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fake bank accounts case: NAB gets 14-day physical remand of ex-municipal commissioner, two others

Fazal Sher 28 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Thursday granted a 14-day physical remand of former municipal commissioner Korangi Masroor Memon and two others to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a fake bank accounts case.

The NAB officials produced accused Memon, accounts officer Vakash, and audit officer Dharamveer before Accountability Court-1 judge Muhammad Bashir for obtaining their physical remand.

The anti-graft body had arrested the three accused from Karachi few days ago. Sohail Arif, NAB prosecutor told the court that the accused have committed corruption in the name of procurement of petrol and other matters for Korangi Municipal Corporation.

The prosecutor said that gold, jewellery, two motorbikes, Rs 49.9 million cash, and prize bonds of worth Rs 42 million have been recovered from the possession of the accused. He requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused to the NAB to conduct further investigation from them.

The defence counsel, while objecting to the NAB’s request, said that the accused appeared before the NAB after receiving call-up notices. There was no need of arrest of accused as they were cooperating with the NAB, he said.

He further told the court that the accused Memon is suffering from heart problem; therefore, only three-day physical remand of the accused be granted to the NAB. The counsel said that the accused Vakash is also ill.

He requested the court to permit provision of homemade food to Vakash. The judge said that the accused is belonging to Karachi then how can homemade food be provided to him. Arrangements have been made for provision of homemade food to the accused in Islamabad, the defence counsel replied.

The court after hearing arguments of both the parties reserved its judgment for some time. Later, while announcing its reserved judgment, the AC approved NAB’s request and give 14-day physical remand of the accused as well as ordered the bureau to produce them on February 10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB accountability court Fake bank accounts case ex municipal commissioner

Comments

Comments are closed.

Fake bank accounts case: NAB gets 14-day physical remand of ex-municipal commissioner, two others

Criminal justice system: Amendments to bring about revolution: PM

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

Forex reserves fall sharply in three weeks

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

Foreign-aided projects: EAD invites FY23 budget estimates

Finance identifies major risks to economy

Advance tax on wide range of cellular services increased

Tata regains Air India control

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

Turkmenistan team due for talks on TAPI, TAP projects

Read more stories