Askari Bank signs MoU with NUST

KARACHI: Askari Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National University of Sciences and Technologies (NUST) to jointly set-up a Centre of Excellence for research & innovation – Digital Innovation Lab at NUST.

The MoU was signed by Khurshid Zafar, Chief Operating Officer, Askari Bank and Maria Faheem Qadri, Director University Advancement, NUST in the presence of Atif R. Bokhari, President & CEO, Askari Bank, Engr. Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST and senior executives from both the organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif R Bokhari said, “The Digital Innovation Lab will serve as a research & innovation centre for Askari Bank’s digital initiatives and assist in modernizing the bank’s Digital infrastructure. The collaboration will also open the channel for knowledge sharing, capacity building and promote a learning environment for the benefit of NUST students and AKBL staff to create and foster a future-ready workforce. Further, AKBL may provide internship and employment opportunities to the students of NUST.”

