ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
JS Bank joins hands with Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd

Press Release 28 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has joined hands with Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Limited, Pakistan’s first and only Real Estate & Mortgage Brokerage Company registered with The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The aim is to provide an end-to-end financial solution to the customers who intend to purchase a house for themselves and their families anywhere in Pakistan.

Together JS Bank and Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd will provide financing to help Pakistanis living in Pakistan or abroad purchase their own home through the provision of low-cost loans under the Government of Pakistan’s Markup Subsidy Scheme – Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar, which is backed by the State Bank of Pakistan or opt for other financing at flexible rates.

The agreement was signed between Zulfiqar Ali Lehri, Distribution Head Consumer Lending - JS Bank and Sajid Habib, President & CEO - Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd. Present on location were JS Bank’s Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Secured Lending, along with the Kazmi Brothers (Akash Kazmi, Vice President - Sales and Arsalan Kazmi, Vice President - Marketing) from Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Lehri said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd on board. This new relationship is based on a joint commitment to help ease the overall process of owning a house in Pakistan. Together we aim to provide the simplest process, highest loans, and best rates so that every Pakistani can own their dream house.”

Sajid Habib - President & CEO - Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Ltd mentioned: “This partnership is our commitment that together we want to serve the people of Pakistan through a convenient one-stop-shop Real Estate & Mortgage solution never offered before in the country. This collaboration will provide an opportunity to all Pakistanis living in Pakistan and abroad to make their dreams of owning a home come true.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP JS Bank Saste Se Sasta (Pvt) Limited Zulfiqar Ali Lehri

