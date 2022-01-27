Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid a day after leaving PSL bio-secure bubble

Star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus a day after leaving the bio-secure bubble, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Super League (PSL) confirmed on Thursday.

The former Pakistan captain had left the bio-secure bubble on Wednesday with the permission of his team Quetta Gladiators to get treatment for a back spasm, QG manager Azam Khan told Business Recorder.

“Afridi visited a hospital to get the treatment for his back pain. He returned to the hotel to redo the three-day mandatory quarantine as per the PSL Covid-19 protocol,” the manager said.

Shahid Afridi to miss some matches of PSL 2022

He, however, tested positive on the first day of the quarantine, after which he was sent into isolation, Azam Khan added.

The star player will serve a seven-day mandatory isolation period as per the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) protocols and will be reintegrated into the squad after returning a negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) test.