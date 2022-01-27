Due diligence of Samba Bank: UBL granted approval by SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank Pakistan (SBP) has granted in principle approval to United Bank Limited (UBL) for conducting due diligence of Samba Bank Limited (SBL) in respect of acquisition of 84.51 percent shareholding of SBL, currently held by Saudi National Bank (SNB).

This was informed by the UBL and SBL in their separate material information notices sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) here on Wednesday.

