ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mobs burn Indian train carriages in rail jobs protest

AFP 27 Jan, 2022

PATNA, (India): Angry mobs in eastern India set fire to train carriages on Wednesday in protests over access to railway jobs that have seen police violently disperse crowds with tear gas and baton charges.

Bihar state has been on edge since the start of the week over claims by young job applicants that an entrance exam for the government-run rail sector was being conducted unfairly.

Protests began on a small scale on Monday but have since spread, with crowds pelting stones at train cars, blocking tracks and burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than a dozen people have been arrested for participating in the demonstrations, which have broken out at railway stations across Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Police have been criticised for a heavy-handed crackdown, with social media footage showing officers barging into the homes of suspected demonstrators and flogging them.

“The youth have the right to talk about unemployment,” senior opposition lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi said in a Twitter post condemning the attack. Joblessness has long been a millstone around the Indian economy’s neck, with unemployment figures at their worst since the 1970s even before the Covid-19 pandemic wrought havoc on local commerce.

Narendra Modi railway stations Indian train rail jobs protest Priyanka Gandhi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Mobs burn Indian train carriages in rail jobs protest

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

PM explains importance of health card

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

Due diligence of Samba Bank: UBL granted approval by SBP

Read more stories