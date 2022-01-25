ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB rejects reports of Saqlain Mushtaq's resignation

  • Says he is very much part of the NHPC
Syed Ahmed 25 Jan, 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday rejected reports of Saqlain Mushtaq’s resignation as the Head of the International Player Development at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC).

Earlier, media reports had suggested that Saqlain was unhappy with the cricket board and submitted his resignation to the PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja.

However, a PCB spokesperson questioned the authenticity of these reports, saying that “Saqlain is very much part of the NHPC.”

“There is no truth in these rumours,” PCB spokesperson told Business Recorder, adding that the development of this level is always announced through official channels.

Saqlain joined the NHPC in May 2020 to help with the centre’s restructuring.

Besides, he also led the national cricket team's coaching set up in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan tour of Bangladesh and West Indies T20I tour of Pakistan from September to December 2021.

Cummins confident majority players will travel to Pakistan

No change in Test venues

Responding to another query, the spokesperson said that no change in Test venues for the series against Australia was being discussed.

Earlier, The Sunday Morning Herald reported that the CA had requested the PCB to hold all three Test matches in one venue.

“Negotiations are continuing with the Pakistan Cricket Board about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons,” the publication reported.

Denying the report, the PCB spokesperson said no official request from Cricket Australia (CA) had been received in this regard, adding that the three Test matches will be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

The PCB assured that fool-proof security arrangements will be made for each venue.

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan in March-April for three Tests, three One-Day matches and a one-off T20 international.

The tour will kick off early in March with the first Test in Karachi from March 3 to 7, followed by the second Test in Rawalpindi from March 12 to 16, and the third in Lahore from March 21 to 25.

All white-ball matches will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium between March 29 and April 5.

PCB Saqlain Mushtaq NHPC High Performance Centre

Comments

1000 characters

PCB rejects reports of Saqlain Mushtaq's resignation

Transparency International: Pakistan's rank worsens in corruption perception index

LHC declares River Ravi Urban Development project illegal

COAS thanks English footballer Michael Owen for promoting sports in Pakistan

PIA emerges as non-filer of FED, sales tax returns

Pakistan's rupee continues to falter against US dollar

IMF cuts growth forecasts for US, China and the world as Omicron spreads

Israel says it hopes for ties with Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, but no deals imminent

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

Norway says will put 'tangible demands' on Taliban

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir's condition improving, to remain in hospital

Read more stories