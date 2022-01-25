PCB rejects reports of Saqlain Mushtaq's resignation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday rejected reports of Saqlain Mushtaq’s resignation as the Head of the International Player Development at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC).

Earlier, media reports had suggested that Saqlain was unhappy with the cricket board and submitted his resignation to the PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja.

However, a PCB spokesperson questioned the authenticity of these reports, saying that “Saqlain is very much part of the NHPC.”

“There is no truth in these rumours,” PCB spokesperson told Business Recorder, adding that the development of this level is always announced through official channels.

Saqlain joined the NHPC in May 2020 to help with the centre’s restructuring.

Besides, he also led the national cricket team's coaching set up in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan tour of Bangladesh and West Indies T20I tour of Pakistan from September to December 2021.

No change in Test venues

Responding to another query, the spokesperson said that no change in Test venues for the series against Australia was being discussed.

Earlier, The Sunday Morning Herald reported that the CA had requested the PCB to hold all three Test matches in one venue.

“Negotiations are continuing with the Pakistan Cricket Board about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons,” the publication reported.

Denying the report, the PCB spokesperson said no official request from Cricket Australia (CA) had been received in this regard, adding that the three Test matches will be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

The PCB assured that fool-proof security arrangements will be made for each venue.

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan in March-April for three Tests, three One-Day matches and a one-off T20 international.

The tour will kick off early in March with the first Test in Karachi from March 3 to 7, followed by the second Test in Rawalpindi from March 12 to 16, and the third in Lahore from March 21 to 25.

All white-ball matches will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium between March 29 and April 5.