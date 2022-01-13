ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
Cummins confident majority players will travel to Pakistan

  • Australia Test captain, however, says will understand if teammates opt out of the tour
BR Web Desk 13 Jan, 2022

Test captain Pat Cummins is optimistic that a majority of Australian players will travel to Pakistan, but added that he will "fully understand if any teammates opt out of the tour".

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the fifth and the final Ashes Test, Cummins backed his team for their first tour to Pakistan since 1998.

Cricket Australia (CA) has yet to speak to the players for a final decision on the multi-format tour that includes three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I in March-April. The Tests are scheduled in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, while all white-ball matches to be played in Lahore.

However, players and the staff received a preliminary briefing about security measures in Pakistan during the fourth Ashes Test.

“Still a bit to work through...but at this stage, it's all looking really positive,” Cummins said. “The amount of work the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put into it is fantastic.”

Ready to travel along Australia to convince players to tour Pakistan: ACA chief

The 28-year-old fast bowler was positive that most of the players – if not all – will travel with the squad.

“If some players need to make a choice, it's absolutely fine that they won't be there. Still got a bit of water to go under the bridge, a bit more info to gather and get around to everyone.”

He was, however, concerned about bubble fatigue, knowing freedom for players will likely continue to be restricted because of Covid-19.

“We’re two years in, so we’ve learned a lot,” he said. “But it also means probably some players are further along their tether.

"It's unprecedented times, we just have to make sure we look after each other. Conversations are happening. The selectors have been great along with the coaching staff.”

