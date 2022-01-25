ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
Pakistan issues $1bn sukuk

  • Inflow would boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves and help arrest the rupee slide
Recorder Report Updated 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued US$1 billion Islamic sukuk in the international market at 7.95 percent interest rate for a period of seven years.

An official of Finance Ministry on condition of anonymity confirmed that the Islamic bond has been issued; however, information with regard to subscription remains unclear. The inflow would boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves and help arrest the rupee slide.

Pakistan looks to issue US dollar-denominated Sukuk bonds

The process of marketing and book-building the bond was started by joint lead managers — Dubai Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.

The government decided to raise over $3 billion from the international market through issuance of Eurobond/international sukuk in the budget for the ongoing fiscal year.

