Senate video scandal: ECP gives PTI MNA last chance to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has given the last chance to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Aliya Hamza to submit her response against Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani and his son in the Senate video scandal.

The hearing of the case was a two-member bench of the ECP. At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer of Gilani stated that the complainant against his client, MNA Aliya Hamza has yet not submitted the response in the case, while MNA Farrukh Habib, another respondent’s lawyer is also missing in today’s hearing.

The associate lawyer of Barrister Ali Zafar appeared before the ECP and added that his senior is not well due to which he skipped today’s hearing.

The country’s supreme electoral body, while giving MNA Aliya, the last chance to file her reply in the case, adjourned the further hearing of the case until February 21.