Gilgit-Shandoor Road: Ningxia Communications wins contract

APP 25 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: Ningxia Communications Construction Co. Ltd has won the construction contract of Package-2 of Gilgit-Shandoor Road, which is a part of Gilgit-Shandur-Chitral Road, proving an alternative route to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Overseas Division of Ningxia Communications Construction Co. Ltd has received Letter of Acceptance for Construction of Package -02 (61Km) of Gilgit-Shandoor (216 Km), reads the official statement of the company.

“The winning of the bid is of great significance for the company to stabilize the Pakistani market and has laid the foundation for healthy and orderly development,” according to Ningxia Communications’ Overseas Business Division.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Gilgit-Shandoor Road 216 kms project in June 2021. The National Highway Authority (NHA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Communications, is the procuring agency of the project, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

On January 19, NHA published the Evaluation Report for Gilgit Shandoor Road 216 Km (Package. 01). According to the evaluation report, five companies were qualified for the bidding while three companies were disqualified. However, as per the report, the most advantageous bidder is M/s NXCC-RA-DC J\/ (Joint venture of M/s Ningxia Communications Construction Co. Ltd; M/s Rustam Associates & M/ s Dynamic Constructors.)

The Gilgit-Shandoor Road project is located in the north of Pakistan and one of the important branch roads connecting Karakoram Highway, which has significant meaning for improving the traffic capacity of the existing roads in the region.

