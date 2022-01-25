ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai sees biggest fall in over a month after Houthi attack intercepted

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, in line with global shares, while the Dubai index saw its biggest fall in over a month as the United Arab Emirates intercepted another attack by the Houthis.

Dubai’s main share index declined 2%, dragged down by a 3.5% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.9% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said it had foiled another Houthi missile attack following last week’s deadly assault on the Gulf state as the Iran-aligned group takes aim at the safe haven status of the region’s tourism and commercial hub.

Yemen’s Houthis, battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, have said they aim to make Abu Dhabi pay a high price for backing militias that are blocking Houthi attempts to capture prized oil regions.

The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.1%, with conglomerate International Holding losing 0.6%.

“Global markets are set to remain sensitive to fresh policy clues out of the Federal Reserve this week. Since the start of the new year, risk assets have been realigning with the more aggressive Fed rate hikes expected for 2022,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.6%, hit by a 1.3% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.5% decline in Saudi National Bank.

The Saudi market continued its correction, after hitting its highest in over 15 years earlier this month, as investors try to secure their gains, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said two foreigners sustained minor injuries when a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis fell in the south of Saudi Arabia.

In Qatar, the index added 0.3%, helped by a 4.4% gain in Commercial Bank.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose on elevated geopolitical risks in Europe and Middle East.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index decreased 0.3%, with Commercial International Bank losing 0.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA lost 0.6% to 12,068

ABU DHABI down 0.1% to 8,701

DUBAI dropped 2% to 3,147

QATAR gained 0.3% to 12,523

EGYPT fell 0.3% to 11,616

BAHRAIN eased 0.3% to 1,810

OMAN lost 0.5% to 4,202

KUWAIT declined 0.2% to 8,000.

uae Houthis Emaar Properties Dubai index NBD

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dubai sees biggest fall in over a month after Houthi attack intercepted

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

PM orders resolution of issues facing SEZs

Read more stories