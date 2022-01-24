CBOT soybeans may rise towards $14.38-1/2 to $14.46 range

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may break a resistance at $14.23-3/4 per bushel and rise towards a range of $14.38-1/2 to $14.46.

The resistance triggered a pullback towards the Jan. 7 high of $14.15. The consolidation around this level has been shaped into a triangle, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern, to be followed by another round of sharp rise.

The new rise will be confirmed when the contract breaks $14.23-3/4. A break below $14.08 may be followed by a drop to $13.97-1/4.

On the daily chart, the contract broke above a resistance at $14.11, the last barrier towards $14.45-1/2.

The mild consolidation around $14.11 is considered as a preparation for the following rise.

The contract is riding on a wave (5) which may travel to $14.58, under the assumption that it will be as long as the wave (1).

