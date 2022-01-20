ANL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.63%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
AVN 99.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.12%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.77%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.89 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.23%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.71%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.6%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
WAVES 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.93%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.27%)
BR30 17,395 Decreased By -302.2 (-1.71%)
KSE100 44,561 Decreased By -272.4 (-0.61%)
KSE30 17,562 Decreased By -90.2 (-0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Soybeans near 1-week high on South American weather concerns; wheat firms

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday and the market was trading its highest since mid-January as concerns over lower supplies from South America underpinned prices.

The wheat market rose as traders focused on dry and cold weather in key growing areas of the Midwest and southern Plains.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $13.92-1/2 a bushel, as of 0535 GMT.

Chicago soybean futures fell for a third straight session

Wheat rose 0.5% to $8.00-1/2 a bushel, while corn was unmoved at $6.10-1/2 a bushel.

China's soybean imports in December from the United States almost doubled compared with the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, as more cargoes arrived after earlier delays due to Hurricane Ida.

Expectations of lower soybean output in Brazil, the world's biggest exporter, are lending support to prices.

Argentine farmers have sold 37.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season so far including 261,200 tonnes in the seven days to Jan. 12, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday.

The wheat market is being supported by strong global demand, highlighted by activity on the export market. State grain buyers in both Jordan and Iran issued tenders on Wednesday to purchase wheat.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, wheat, corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

