Country reports 6,808 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity ratio soars to 11.55pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Thursday, reported the second-highest Covid-19 infections tally since the pandemic outbreak as 6,808 new coronavirus cases at a positivity ratio of 11.55 percent were reported, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 1,345,801.

According to the Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country also reported five Covid-19 deaths, which took overall death tally to 29,042, since the pandemic outbreak.

Pakistan on June 13, 2020 had recorded the highest number of cases when 6,825 people were tested positive for the Covid-19.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 426 coronavirus patients across the country recovered from the disease, which took the nationwide recoveries tally to 1,265,665, since the pandemic outbreak.

The number of critical cases also jumped to 918 cases, which two weeks ago were below 500. The Covid-19 positivity rate of 11.55 percent recorded in the country in the past 24 hours is the highest ratio of the past nine months as a total 58,943 coronavirus tests were conducted countrywide, of which 6,808 returned positive, the NCOC’s data showed.

Following significant surge in the Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases have also shot up, crossed 50,000 mark, and reached 51,094, which a day earlier were 44,717, official figures showed.

The fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit major urban centres as positivity ratio in Karachi has reached 41 percent, Muzaffarabad 25 percent, Hyderabad 17.27 percent, Islamabad 15.37 percent, Lahore 14.25 percent, Rawalpindi 12.75 percent, and Peshawar 11.20 percent.

Karachi reported 3,149 cases after performing 7,670 tests, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported 1,131 cases, which is the highest number since pandemic outbreak after 7,360 tests were conducted, Lahore reported 1,124 cases after 7,885 tests were conducted, Hyderabad 242 cases after 1,401 tests, Peshawar 216 cases after 1,928 tests, and Muzafarabad 22 cases after 88 tests.

In terms of the Covid-19 cases, Sindh remains the worst-hit province where a total 513,046 cases have been reported, of which, 3,738 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by the Punjab with 456,992 cases, of which, 1,493 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 182,950 cases, of which, 331 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022