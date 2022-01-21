PTI to win next general election, insists governor

LAHORE: Terming trade deficit and smuggling “fatal” for the national economy, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is striving hard to stabilise the national economy, despite manifold challenges.

Talking to a group of media men here at Governor House, he cited cracks within the PTI, lack of coordination within the party, inflation, governance issues and poor infrastructure as major challenges, but he was optimistic of winning the next elections if good governance is ensured in the country.

“The government is striving to control inflation and thus provide respite to the people, and this would definitely help us in the next elections,” he added.

The governor made it clear that there is no space for a presidential system in the country as the democratic system is strong enough in Pakistan. He was of the view that both the PML-N and PPP completed their tenure and now it is the PTI’s democratic right to complete its tenure.

He once again reiterated that the government has no threat from the opposition and the elections will be held in the country in 2023.

“The biggest challenge is inflation and unemployment that we face. We are working hard to control inflation and poverty through different initiatives, including Insaf Card, Ehsas Programme and the Kisaan Card. Our victory is obvious if we are able to bring reforms in institutions like the police and judiciary, and our government is working effectively on it. We are providing relief to the people, but we need to do more in this regard,” he added.

Talking about his plan to contest the elections, he said that he will select the constituency after consulting the party; “one thing is clear that I will definitely contest the general election from Punjab”.

Talking about his recent visit to Europe, the governor said that he fought the case of Pakistan during his visit; he met more than 120 Members of Parliament (MPs) to get the extension in GSP Plus status for Pakistan.

“I have discussed the Afghanistan and Kashmir issue during my visit to Europe and the UK, and also highlighted the peace efforts of Pakistan,” he added.

“The world is now appreciating the role of Pakistan in the Afghan peace process; however, peace is not possible without achieving peace in Afghanistan. Thus, the world leaders need to play their role,” he added.

Meanwhile, while condemning the incident of terrorism in Lahore, he said that Pakistan will defeat the terrorists. “There are many foreign forces who are trying to destabilise Pakistan through such acts, but one thing is clear that the people of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army are committed to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy. We will make Pakistan a peaceful country and all conspiracies will be foiled,” he added.

Talking about the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, he said that as many as 1500 projects of water filtration plants will be completed soon and more water filtration plants will be inaugurated in Lahore on Sunday.

He further said that selection of areas for these plants is not politically motivated; in fact, they have installed the plants in the constituencies of opposition leaders as well.

“We have ensured complete transparency in these projects and international organisations, including Unicef, are also collaborating with us in our mission to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. I assure you that more than 7 million people of Punjab will get clean drinking water soon,” he added.

Talking about the recent wave of Covid-19, he said that everyone should adopt precautionary measures to avoid the Omicron variant.

