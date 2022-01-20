ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held forex reserves fall a massive $562mn, now stand at $17.04bn

  • Reserves decrease due to external debt and other payments, says central bank
BR Web Desk 20 Jan, 2022

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased a massive $562 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $17.04 billion, showed data released on Thursday.

The reserves decreased due to external debt and other payments, stated the central bank.

Last week, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves were down $88 million.

Meanwhile, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $23.35 billion on January 14, 2022, stated the SBP. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.31 billion.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $88mn, stand at $17.6bn

Pakistan has been looking to build its foreign currency reserves on the back of loans, remittances, and higher exports. However, foreign direct investment continues to be an area of concern for policymakers.

The reserves level is also critical for Pakistan to build an import cover with the bill crossing $6 billion each month, putting pressure on the currency that fell to its weakest level against the US dollar in December. It is currently hovering around the 176 level.

State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange Commercial Bank Pakistan's debt payment

Comments

1000 characters

SBP-held forex reserves fall a massive $562mn, now stand at $17.04bn

IHC indicts ex-GB judge Rana Shamim

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Indian court jails man in first conviction over 2020 Delhi riots

Rupee falls for third consecutive session against US dollar

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

UAE says missiles, drones used in attack, some intercepted

After T20I, Babar Azam named captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of Year 2021

Emirates to resume US flights after 'temporary' 5G reprieve

Afghan women activists go into hiding after Taliban crackdown

Read more stories