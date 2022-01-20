SBP-held forex reserves fall a massive $562mn, now stand at $17.04bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased a massive $562 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $17.04 billion, showed data released on Thursday.

The reserves decreased due to external debt and other payments, stated the central bank.

Last week, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves were down $88 million.

Meanwhile, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $23.35 billion on January 14, 2022, stated the SBP. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.31 billion.

Pakistan has been looking to build its foreign currency reserves on the back of loans, remittances, and higher exports. However, foreign direct investment continues to be an area of concern for policymakers.

The reserves level is also critical for Pakistan to build an import cover with the bill crossing $6 billion each month, putting pressure on the currency that fell to its weakest level against the US dollar in December. It is currently hovering around the 176 level.