EPTL bags first ‘Nepra CSR Award’

KARACHI: Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL) has been awarded by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in its first CSR Award to recognize their work towards improving the lives of the people of Thar through the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) framework.

NEPRA held its very first ‘NEPRA CSR Awards’ under its ‘Power with Prosperity’ initiative to honour the tremendous achievements of its top-performing partners for their community development.

Under the CSR agenda, EPTL is closely working with Thar Foundation to promote education, better health care facilities, and creation of better opportunities for livelihoods and provision of vocational trainings for the people of Thar.

Thar Foundation, EPTL and various partners have worked together to establish 27 school units educating over 4000 students; provided international scholarships to 22 engineers to be trained in China and then be employed within the company and also provided 75 students with full scholarships for completion of their Diploma in Associate Engineering (DAE).

Sharing his thoughts on this award, CEO Engro Energy Limited (EEL), Ahsan Zafar Syed has said that EPTL strongly believed that its growth model is inherently linked with the well-being and development of the communities around our plants and projects. “Engro has always believed in the inclusive business model and extending our footprint to key beneficiaries of our project. It is an honour to be recognized for our efforts today which would not have been possible without the support of our implementation partners”, he added.

Chief Executive Officer EPTL, Syed Manzoor Hussain Zaidi has said that the real stakeholders of the development of our project are the people of Thar who must achieve the economic gains of the development taking place in the area.

