ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 jumps on mining, consumer staples

• Burberry expects annual profit to beat expectations • Pearson raises full-year operating profit forecasts...
Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 ended higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in miners and consumer staples, with strong profit forecasts from luxury brand Burberry and education group Pearson providing a further fillip to sentiment.

After falling as much as 0.5%%, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index reversed course to end 0.4% higher, with major miners and consumer companies such as Diageo and Unilever among top gainers.

British consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, official data showed, adding pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates again next month.

“The view that the current high readings are transitory is starting to sound a bit hollow,” said Alan Custis, managing director at Lazard Asset Management. “We would expect inflation to peak nearer 7% in 2022, which will keep the pressure on the BoE to continue increasing interest rates.”

Signs of inflationary pressures and labour market strength drove investors to ramp up rate hike bets, pushing the UK’s benchmark bond yield to its highest since March 2019, while shorter-duration yield touched October 2018 highs.

Meanwhile, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that he was concerned inflation pressures might prove longer-lasting than previously forecast, citing surging energy costs and signs that cost pressures are feeding into wage demands.

Burberry gained 6.3% after the luxury brand said its annual profit would beat market expectations as the company’s full-price sales accelerated in the third quarter.

Pearson gained 4.4% after it raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit in a boost to management efforts to restructure the business.

Meanwhile, Unilever PLC gained 4.5% after the Dove soap maker said on Wednesday it would not increase its 50-billion-pound ($68 billion) proposal to buy GSK’s consumer healthcare business.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was 0.0 flat, with WH Smith Plc jumping 7.1% on expectations of a resumption in the recovery of its travel markets even as the retailer said it was experiencing a “small impact” from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Bank of England FTSE 100 unilever Diageo

Comments

Comments are closed.

FTSE 100 jumps on mining, consumer staples

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Oil market headed for surplus?

PM given briefing on urea

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Chinese envoy, COAS discuss CPEC

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan govt

Regulatory bodies: AGP urges SC to set guidelines about powers

Millionaires make unusual plea: ‘Tax us now’

Tarin tests positive for Covid-19

Parliamentary form of government: Opposition vows support amid wild speculations

Read more stories