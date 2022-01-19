PSL 2022: NCOC reduces crowd attendance to 25% for Karachi matches

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has reduced the crowd capacity from 100 to 25 percent for Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Karachi leg, which will be played at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7.

The decision was made in a meeting between the officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the NCOC, the cricket board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision means that around 8,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue each match day. However, to ensure the health and safety of cricket fans, as well as others attending the games, spectators’ entry will be subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, which are:

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated

Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time gaining access to the stadium

Wearing masks inside the venue is mandatory

Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

“Spectators are the essence of any sports event and in this background, we now hope to set the stage with 25 percent crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the HBL PSL 2022,” PCB Chief Operating Officer and HBL PSL Tournament Director Salman Naseer was quoted as saying.

“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines.

“However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines,” he added.

Meanwhile, the decision for the Lahore leg, scheduled in the Gaddafi between February 10 and 17, will be made later, the statement added.