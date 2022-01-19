Hong Kong shares open higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with gains at the start of trade Wednesday as dip-buyers moved in following three days of losses, though sentiment was dented by ongoing concerns about Federal Reserve plans to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 percent, or 117.00 points, to 24,229.78.

Hong Kong shares end lower

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.06 percent, or 2.28 points, to 3,567.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.24 percent, or 5.96 points, to 2,458.87.