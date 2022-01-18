ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
Media bodies term Fawad’s tweet ‘classic example of fake news’

Press Release 18 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Media Associations APNS, CPNE, and PBA have issued a statement taking serious notice of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary’s tweet about media revenues and dismissed figures quoted by him as baseless and completely incorrect. Subsequently, the original source also clarified that the figures were printed erroneously due to a technical error.

The joint statement called the information minister’s tweet a classic example of fake news and an attempt to create a divide between media houses and workers. The statement went on to specifically point out how the minister himself is spreading false news. He has only exposed his own ignorance about the matter and also how ill-informed his ministry is.

The statement also demanded that the minister withdraw his tweet immediately.

