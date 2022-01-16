ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,012
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,324,147
4,02724hr
Sindh
499,830
Punjab
452,261
Balochistan
33,699
Islamabad
110,963
KPK
182,199
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

  • Country's positivity ratio recorded at 7.8% during the last 24 hours
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Jan, 2022

Pakistan reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 cases for the second straight day, amid the fifth wave of coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

A total of 51,236 tests were conducted in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, of which 4,027 came back positive, while the country's positivity ratio was recorded at 7.8%.

On Saturday, Pakistan reported 4,286 coronavirus cases, the highest since August 25, while the country's positivity ratio was recorded at 8.16%, also the highest since August 11.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,324,147 cases out of which Sindh has reported 499,830, Punjab (452,261), KPK (182,199), and Balochistan has recorded 33,699 infections.

Overall, Islamabad has confirmed 110,963 infections, GB (10,445) and AJK has reported 34,750 positive cases.

The death toll has risen to 29,012 after nine people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours.

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 8.16%

The recoveries from coronavirus have reached 1,263,584 after 579 more people recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, there are 752 critical cases.

On Friday, Pakistan decided to allow booster shots for children aged over 18 as authorities scramble to control the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the NCOC has imposed a complete ban on the inflight serving of meals from January 17, 2022.

Asad Umar National Command Operation Center Covid19 in pakistan Omicron COVID19 variant Omicron threat

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Hostages freed in Texas synagogue standoff, suspect 'deceased'

MoC for sending only 20pc empty containers abroad

Fraudulent retailers: FBR chief hints at shutting down businesses

Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

WB to consider house financing project next month

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

POL products’ prices surge

Grid interconnections: KE urges NTDC to resolve cross-trip issue

Iranian cooking oil: FBR to take anti-smuggling steps

Read more stories