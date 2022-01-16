Pakistan records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Pakistan reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 cases for the second straight day, amid the fifth wave of coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

A total of 51,236 tests were conducted in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, of which 4,027 came back positive, while the country's positivity ratio was recorded at 7.8%.

On Saturday, Pakistan reported 4,286 coronavirus cases, the highest since August 25, while the country's positivity ratio was recorded at 8.16%, also the highest since August 11.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,324,147 cases out of which Sindh has reported 499,830, Punjab (452,261), KPK (182,199), and Balochistan has recorded 33,699 infections.

Overall, Islamabad has confirmed 110,963 infections, GB (10,445) and AJK has reported 34,750 positive cases.

The death toll has risen to 29,012 after nine people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours.

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 8.16%

The recoveries from coronavirus have reached 1,263,584 after 579 more people recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, there are 752 critical cases.

On Friday, Pakistan decided to allow booster shots for children aged over 18 as authorities scramble to control the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the NCOC has imposed a complete ban on the inflight serving of meals from January 17, 2022.