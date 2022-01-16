Country’s upper parts likely to receive rain, snow from Jan 18

KARACHI: The country’s upper parts are expected to receive rain and snow from January 18 to 20, according to the Met Office.

A weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday (Jan 18) and may persist in upper parts till Thursday (Jan 20).

Under the influence of this weather system rain and snow is likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu and Barkhan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain with snowfalls over the hills (light to moderate falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur from Tuesday to Thursday (morning).

Similarly, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur may also see the rainy spell from January 18 to 20.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Tuesday (night) to Thursday.

Rain is expected to help benefit wheat crops in Barani areas, besides subsiding the prevailing dense foggy conditions.

Landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are also possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

