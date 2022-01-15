Punjab reports 843 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 843 fresh coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours taking the tally of cases to 450,787 and death toll to 13,082.

During the last 24 hours, 19,722 tests were conducted. With the recovery of 111 more corona positive patients during the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached 429,997. On the other hand, 362 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1,260,407.

Expressing concern over spike in corona cases, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that cases of Covid-19 have started increasing again, hence, the people must take precautionary measures to prevent its spread. Dr Faisal said that more than 50 percent of the population over 12 years of age has been vaccinated.

Dr Faisal Sultan in a tweet said: “50 percent of the above 12 years population is fully vaccinated. Let us not stop here. More to do. Let us also not forget that with cases surging all over the country, we must wear masks, especially indoors.”

Moreover, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Fasial Sultan chaired a meeting on Expanded Programme on Immunization which reviewed the immunization programme. The overall objective of the EPI is reduction of mortality and morbidity from the eight EPI diseases by offering immunization services.

