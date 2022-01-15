Pakistan
PDWP approves five uplift schemes
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved three development schemes of Urban Development and Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education sectors with an estimated cost of slightly over Rs 4.741 billion.
These schemes were approved in the 53rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.
