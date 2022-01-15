PARTLY FACETIOUS: Safdar’s pocket money linked to core inflation

“Nah nah nah, pooh pooh…”

“I always suspected it but your comment shows that your brain is that of a pre-teen.”

“Or you could say child-like which is a positive.”

“Nah I would rather say childish which isn’t.”

“Anyway as a Khanzadeh I assume you are referring to the former first daughter Maryam Nawaz putting her foot in her mouth yet again…I mean referring to The Khan as a liar is a bit too much to take when her lies are documented on television…”

“I think she secretly likes The Khan – I mean every time The Khan is down and out she comes up with a comment that gives new life to his politics.”

“Ha ha, that’s true and talking of her sympathy for the poor while having a lavish more than a month long wedding ceremonies for her son that must have cost daddy a pretty penny…”

“Whose daddy? Retired Safdar or…”

“Hey the retired captain couldn’t even buy the shoes his wife was wearing for the wedding…”

“Come on, his monthlies must have been raised by now, I mean surely the Sharifs have linked his monthly to the rate of inflation and…”

“Captain Safdar’s pocket money is linked to core inflation and not consumer price index because the kitchen is run by his wife…”

“Non-food and non-energy…but surely the energy he expends in supporting his wife…”

“Oh shush, anyway The Khan won the battle royale as he passed all the bills that he wanted passed…”

“I disagree – he didn’t win any battle because the lines, my friend, were not drawn.”

“You mean he didn’t win the war, just the battle.”

“No, in politics a war is won only after death…”

“I disagree – I mean so many of the powerful were assassinated or died in office and history doesn’t seem to agree on whether they were victorious in the war, in a battle…”

“Or a skirmish?”

“Or a skirmish. Anyway I reckon The Khan should take away the ball that is in their court…”

“I thought it was in his court?”

“Nah it’s in their court as they, the opposition, fight over who will become the prime minister and for how long once The Khan is sent packing but if The Khan dissolves parliament now and calls fresh elections…”

“You are referring to the proverb – the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.”

“Yes.”

“There is the matter of The Khan’s rising unpopularity due to the CPI and core inflation rising and rising…”

“Gotta take risks in life.”

