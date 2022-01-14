Netizens take to social media, criticise staging Karachi Eat during 5th wave

As Karachi Eat commenced on Friday under shadow of the pandemic, social media called for its cancellation as Covid-19 positivity ratio increased to over one-fourth of tests conducted in the city.

The three-day event is being held at the Beach View Park in Clifton. Although organisers have promised strict compliance on the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), a number of people have expressed their worry.

Several took to Twitter, calling on the people to refrain from going to the event, with some terming the festival as #Karachidheet and #EatCorona.

Meanwhile, Omar Omari, CEO of Eat Food Pakistan that organises the event, told Business Recorder that the Karachi Eat event will be held as planned.

“Though people are still apprehensive due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have received tremendous results with the number of people who have bought tickets,” said Omari, adding that the event will not allow anyone to enter the festival without a vaccination card.

Omari stressed that the industry needs the festival. “The food industry cannot afford to stop functioning. Many food outlets rely on us as it is a platform. Last year, due to lockdown, businesses that relied on us took a hit. It is up to the people to take precautions,” he added.

However, many in Karachi believe the timing for the festival is not right as Pakistan sees the fifth wave of the pandemic.