Pakistan's coronavirus positivity shoots to 7.36%, daily cases jump to over 3,500

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity was recorded at an alarming 7.36% during the last 24 hours, while the country reported over 3,000 cases for the second consecutive day.

During the last 24 hours, 48,449 tests were carried across the country out of which 3,567 came out positive. This is the highest number of cases in the country since September 9 when 3,689 people tested positive.

Since the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 1,315,834 Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the country last reported the highest positivity ratio on August 30, when the level was recorded at 7.36%. Moreover, the number of active cases jumped to 26,428, while there are 675 critical Covid-19 cases in the country.

The death toll has risen to 28,999 after seven people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours. The recoveries from coronavirus have reached 1,260,407 after 362 more people recovered from the virus.

In a tweet on Friday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that 50% of children aged above 12 have been fully vaccinated.

"Let us not stop here. More to do...Let us also not forget that with cases surging all over the country, we must wear masks, esp indoors," Dr Sultan tweeted.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC), scheduled for January 13, has been postponed till next week.

"The next date of IPEMC will be communicated later," a statement issued by the Federal Education Ministry said.

Govt rules out lockdown

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the federal cabinet has decided not to impose lockdown, adding that business activities and educational institutions in the country will not be closed because the country cannot afford a lockdown.

He urged everyone to follow the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).