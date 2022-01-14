ANL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
AVN 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.59%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.03%)
GGGL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
GGL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
GTECH 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
TRG 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.91%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.88%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
WTL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
YOUW 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 19,450 Decreased By -97.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,791 Increased By 28.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,018 Increased By 16.3 (0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares to open lower, NZ inches down

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 index is expected to fall at open on Friday, taking cues from its US peers which ended lower amid a tech-led sell-off, with domestic materials-related stocks likely to lose on weaker commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 146.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

Australia shares to open flat, NZ climbs

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,816.48 points in early trade.

Australia stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares to open lower, NZ inches down

Masses will not forgive PTI for making their lives miserable: Shehbaz Sharif

NA passes ‘mini-budget’, SBP bill amid awful din

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

Australian government cancels Djokovic visa again

PM launches Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

Prices of petroleum products may soar further

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

Protests in US after Black man shot dead by white off-duty officer

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Read more stories