ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India's Joshi takes first round lead in Singapore

AFP 13 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: India's Khalin Joshi set the early pace in the Singapore International golf Thursday, carding a five-under-par 67 to take the first round lead.

Joshi, who is chasing his second win on the Asian Tour, marked his card with seven birdies and two bogeys to head into the second round with a two-shot advantage.

In second place was unheralded Englishman William Harrold, who signed for a 69.

The gusty conditions at the Tanah Merah Country Club in the city-state proved to be a challenge, with only eight players returning with under-par rounds at the $1 million tournament.

"It was obviously a very challenging golf course to start off with," said Joshi.

"It's long, windy and the flags were all tough. The greens are also firm."

He added he was "very pleased" with his performance, but cautioned that "there's a long way to go still".

Ranked 1,715 in the world, Harrold was a late entry to the tournament.

But he upstaged many of his higher-ranked rivals, including reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Jazz Janewattananond, who posted a 71 to end the day tied for fifth.

"I was really happy just to get in," Harrold conceded. "I think I'm the last man on the field."

The Singapore International is the penultimate event of the Asian Tour's 2020-21 season.

It will be followed by a second tournament in the city-state next week, the SMBC Singapore Open.

Khalin Joshi Singapore International golf

Comments

1000 characters

India's Joshi takes first round lead in Singapore

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

PM Imran to visit China on February 3: Foreign Office

Finance ministry looks to pacify concerns over mini-budget, SBP bill

Rupee unable to sustain gains, depreciates against US dollar

FCA for November: NEPRA raises electricity rate by Rs4.3 per unit

KSE-100 down 0.33% as rising coronavirus cases hurt sentiment

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Sri Lanka central bank to get $400mn swap line from India's RBI

Cynergico approves acquisition of Puma Energy

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against Omicron

Read more stories